Is The Rock The Biggest Wrestling Star?

This Fan Becomes Absolutely Stunned After Meeting The Rock On ‘The Tonight Show’

04.06.17 29 mins ago

The Rock was Jimmy Fallon’s go to pal on Wednesday’s Tonight Show, helping the host to open his new Universal Studios ride and pal around with some of the patrons at the park. The pair took on a lot of activities throughout the show, but the one that will stand out is the Mascot Photo Bomb. After running around and trying to pose with as many fans as possible, the pair teamed to surprise fans who were posing for photos at the new Tonight Show ride. The results were plenty of shocked fans and one major Rock fan who has the moment of his life.

You can practically feel the shock inside the guy when he meets The Rock, sending him to the ground in a clump of emotion before he gains some composure and shows off some of his Rock-inspired tattoos. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen anybody that surprised on camera. It’s a proper response when you meet a guy like Dwayne Johnson, followed closely by the lady who didn’t want her husband to know she had just met the sexiest man alive. It’s a priceless moment and they get a nicer photo to show off to their friends and family at home.

NBC

All and all, it blows that Nancy Cartwright meeting away.

(Via The Tonight Show)

