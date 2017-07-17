Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It’s been ten long years since the wrestling video game world was graced with a proper Fire Pro Wrestling. Now, the classic series that captured the imagination of pro grapz and MMA fans is on Steam Early Access, reaching a new generation of fans and giving the passionate community the gift of a blank canvas for pro wrestling and combat sports creativity.

In the up-and-down history of wrestling video games, the AKI-THQ collaborations that produced WCW vs. NWO, No Mercy, and WrestleMania 2000 will always be remembered as some of the best ever. But for a certain sect of hardcore fans (the type that would be up late at night dubbing tapes to trade), Fire Pro was it. If you’re unfamiliar with Fire Pro, it’s been a hardcore/indie darling for the better part of 25 years.

The Fire Pro series features an unprecedented level of customization options that aren’t bound by a license, and the sprite-based characters have a special throwback charm to them. The graphics may not be next-gen, but Fire Pro has always inspired by igniting imagination, and Fire Pro World takes it to a whole new level.