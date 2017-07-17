The UnTold Story Of WCW's Glacier

‘Fire Pro Wrestling World’ Gives The Gift Of A Blank Canvas For Pro Wrestling Creativity

#WWE
07.17.17 60 mins ago

It’s been ten long years since the wrestling video game world was graced with a proper Fire Pro Wrestling. Now, the classic series that captured the imagination of pro grapz and MMA fans is on Steam Early Access, reaching a new generation of fans and giving the passionate community the gift of a blank canvas for pro wrestling and combat sports creativity.

In the up-and-down history of wrestling video games, the AKI-THQ collaborations that produced WCW vs. NWO, No Mercy, and WrestleMania 2000 will always be remembered as some of the best ever. But for a certain sect of hardcore fans (the type that would be up late at night dubbing tapes to trade), Fire Pro was it. If you’re unfamiliar with Fire Pro, it’s been a hardcore/indie darling for the better part of 25 years.

The Fire Pro series features an unprecedented level of customization options that aren’t bound by a license, and the sprite-based characters have a special throwback charm to them. The graphics may not be next-gen, but Fire Pro has always inspired by igniting imagination, and Fire Pro World takes it to a whole new level.

Spike/Chunsoft

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSFIRE PRO WRESTLINGFire Pro Wrestling WorldWWEWWE 2K

Make The Most Of Summer '17

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 4 hours ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 7 hours ago 7 Comments
The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

07.16.17 1 day ago 33 Comments
Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

07.14.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

07.13.17 4 days ago 11 Comments
Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 6 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP