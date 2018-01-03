Licensed NJPW Stars Will Invade ‘Fire Pro Wrestling World’ When The Game Debuts On PS4

01.03.18

Last week, New Japan Pro Wrestling teased a major video game announcement, now we know that the long-running and beloved Fire Pro Wrestling World will be getting an influx of licensed NJPW stars when it launches on PS4 this year. According to NJPW’s presser at the Wrestle Kingdom 12 Fan Fest, their invasion into the typically-unlicensed wrestling simulator (which boasts thousands of player-created characters from Jason Voorhees to Macho Man to Bernie Sanders), should happen before July’s G1 Climax.

In other words, that means the long-awaited PS4 version of FPWW will be making its way to the console this summer.

This is a huge deal for the series. It’s dabbled in licensing some extremely small promotions in its near-three decade history, but nothing like this. Especially as NJPW enjoys a level of success it’s never before seen outside Japan.

