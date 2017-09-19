Global Force Wrestling Might Be Changing Its Name To Impact … Again

Hold onto your hats, because this just might be the least surprising turn of events ever. The instant — just the absolute instant — we finally got used to referring to the former TNA as “Global Force Wrestling,” it looks like that whole name change thing might be out the window entirely.
The Global Force/TNA merger in the wake of the company’s sale to Anthem had been reported on and announced, but it may not have ever become legally official. That didn’t stop the promotion from branding its weekly POP TV show as GFW, and it didn’t stop them from making all-new championship belts — for all the titles in the company — using the Global Force branding.
But Jeff Jarrett, the Chief Creative Officer of the company, and possibly still the rights-holder to the GFW name and brand, has been not-officially-but-officially ousted from … whatever the name of the place is at the moment, and he might have been told to take his company’s name with him. Or maybe he took his ball and ran with it.
So much shit accumulating behind the scenes they might as well call themselves Impacted Wrestling.
It isn’t the behind the scenes that is the problem as much as it is the criticizers.
There’s a racehorse trainer who wants the number of your blinkers salesman.
It is exactly the BTS that is the problem at GLOBALIMPACTFORCE and for you to say that it is the people criticising the off-screen shenanigans that are more to blame that the off-screen shenanigans themselves is stupider than that time they aired on television what Abyss’ secret was and THEN ran a storyline where Mitchell was blackmailing Abyss about the secret.
It isn’t dumb when you can’t please the haters regardless of what you do. No matter how much they try to change to so-called “improve”, people criticize you when you do. People criticize when Jeff Jarrett is there or when he isn’t. That is clear evidence of what I am saying. It’s just like when they complained about TNA having all of these stars and pay checks and then when those stars left. That wrestling company can’t win with you criticizers.
@Richard Williams Ok so A) it’s critics.
Please elaborate how the critics are the ones failing to pay talent. Or cause them to fail to close the merger deal. Or making them change their name back like three weeks after rebranding.
On-screen product and the reaction to it has nothing to do with their mistakes in running the actual business.
People will complain about this company no matter what hey do, while totally ignoring that the show is entertaining enough.
I haven’t watched it regularly since Jesse Sorenson was fired, but I have sampled many episodes of TNA/Impact through its existence, and it has never been entertaining enough to continue. Maybe my timing is bad and I missed all the good episodes, but even in the $10 days, they really found a way to make me want my time and money back. Fuck em.
It seems like you carry some hated towards them for some reason that goes beyond whether it is entertaining or not. And I don’t know why you even watched it more than once if you didn’t find it entertaining. Normal people switch the channel once they watch a show and find out that they don’t like it instead of coming on a website and complain about it
There’s no hatred of the company in this article at all dude.
What’s TNA Impact doing in the Global Force Wrestling Imp… ERROR, ERROR, ERROR – DESTRUCTION SEQUENCE COMMENCING…