Global Force Wrestling Might Be Changing Its Name To Impact … Again

Hold onto your hats, because this just might be the least surprising turn of events ever. The instant — just the absolute instant — we finally got used to referring to the former TNA as “Global Force Wrestling,” it looks like that whole name change thing might be out the window entirely.

The Global Force/TNA merger in the wake of the company’s sale to Anthem had been reported on and announced, but it may not have ever become legally official. That didn’t stop the promotion from branding its weekly POP TV show as GFW, and it didn’t stop them from making all-new championship belts — for all the titles in the company — using the Global Force branding.

But Jeff Jarrett, the Chief Creative Officer of the company, and possibly still the rights-holder to the GFW name and brand, has been not-officially-but-officially ousted from … whatever the name of the place is at the moment, and he might have been told to take his company’s name with him. Or maybe he took his ball and ran with it.

