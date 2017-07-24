WrestleMania's Greatest Moments

In Celebration Of The Great Khali's Incomparable Instagram Account

#WWE
07.24.17

Instagram

The Great Khali returned at Sunday’s WWE Battleground pay-per-view to help Jinder Mahal retain the WWE Championship in a Punjabi Prison match. That sentence makes sense in the year 2017 … somehow. Anyway, even if this is just a one-shot thing (and it probably should be), this is The Great Khali’s first appearance in WWE since 2014, and he’s spent the past few years running his own promotion and wrestling school in India.

He has also spent some time cultivating what just might be the greatest Instagram account on the entire internet. We’re about to share some of the highest highlights with you, but we encourage you to stop by his IG account and drink in the glory of this bounty for yourself (maaaaaannnnn).

Let’s start with his most recent IG post before Battleground, where he totally nailed the fact that he’s a literal giant, and created some amazing modern art while he was at it.

LOOK AT THAT. No; really look at that. The composition. The hilarity. It’s … it’s perfect.

