Will The Hardys Be The Next To Part Ways With Impact Wrestling?

02.27.17 10 mins ago

Are The Hardys about to take their #BROKEN Universe and go home? According to multiple sources, Impact Wrestling and the Hardy family will parting ways as early as this week. According to PWInsider, the Hardys will not be re-signing when their contracts expire on Wednesday.

Matt Hardy himself has been teasing “intriguing” events to come:

Reby, the matriarch of the #BROKEN family, has been openly critical of their recent experiences with the new Impact Wrestling regime:

While some have wondered if this could be a ploy to expedite new contract negotiations, our sources have confirmed PWI’s reports that the recent changes within the company’s management and creative team have led to increased friction with talent. 

Some in charge (rhymes with “flapnuts”) don’t care to have talent input in storylines, which is a difficult situation to create when you consider how much the Hardys’ have controlled their own narrative up until this point. Impact claims that contracts have been held up due to the recent changes in management, but more than a few of Impact’s talent have felt insulted by their lack of communication about the situation. This all comes on the heels of Drew Galloway’s departure from the company on Sunday. Our sources say that the way Impact has handled the contract renewals was part of his reason for leaving.
The Hardys are currently slated to face off against The Young Bucks during WrestleMania weekend, and are still scheduled to host a tailgate meet & greet around the same time:

The big question is whether or not The Hardys will make like Bully Ray and Devon and find their way back to a WWE ring. The bigger question, obviously, is if they do, will WWE allow Jeff to blindly walk around the ring to high-five audience members?

One can only hope.

