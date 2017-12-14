Two Impact Wrestling Main Eventers May Be WWE-Bound In 2018

YouTube

Things are changing all the time with Impact Wrestling. It’s been a weird year (even for TNA); one that featured a name change, at least two regime changes, cutting jobs all over place, moving headquarters from Nashville to Toronto and recently naming the duo of Scott D’Amore and Don Callis as senior Vice Presidents.

Frankly, it’s hard to keep up with what Impact is doing week to week. To their credit, they are still alive after 15 years of being in business and they have more TV tapings in Orlando in January.

There are also plenty of roster moves happening all the time, partly in the interest of cutting costs, so veterans like James Storm are walking away, while former stars like Austin Aries probably aren’t going to return.