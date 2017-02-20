Starz Is Developing A Drama Series About Independent Wrestling

YouTube

Ever since Netflix announced their upcoming series based on G.L.O.W., it seems like everyone in television is trying to get a piece of that sweet, sweet pro wrestling content. The Rock and Will Ferrell are developing a comedy set in a wrestling promotion, and people like Norman Mailer and Billy Corgan had wrestling-based shows in development at one time or another.

Deadline reports that the cable network Starz is the next into the fray, as they are in active development on an hour-long drama called (for the moment) Heels. Starz is considering a direct eight-episode order of the first season, which has yet to shoot a pilot. The details as of now, such as they are.

Written by Michael Waldron and to be directed by Kyle Patrick Alvarez (The Stanford Prison Experiment), Heels is the story of two brothers and rivals – one a villain, or “heel,” in the ring; the other a hero, or “face.” Real conflicts play out in fake matches as they war over their late father’s wrestling promotion, vying for national attention in small-town Georgia.

I don’t know about you, but I’ll never get tired of non-wrestling outlets being forced to explain wrestling terminology. It’s basically just one of these:

Know Your Meme

Anyway, it’s clear that pro wrestling television shows are the new hotness. If any studio honchos are reading this and need ideas and/or staff for a pro wrestling show, the entire With Spandex family is available. You’re welcome.