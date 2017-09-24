Jesse Ventura Tweeted His Support For Colin Kaepernick And The #TAKEAKNEE Movement

09.24.17 5 mins ago

It’s only Week 3 of the NFL season, but Sunday’s games have already proven to be some of the most eventful. Instead of focusing on big leads and misplays (and making fun of the Bears) like we do on normal weekends, national attention has been concentrated on what’s been going down before kickoff.

President Donald Trump has devoted his energy to harassing the NFL, its players, and its owners over continued amendment-protected protests during the national anthem.

After telling commissioner Roger Goodell to unconstitutionally fire “sons of bitches” for kneeling during The Star Spangled Banner, Trump ratcheted up his criticisms as more and more players and teams knelt or sat in solidarity.

