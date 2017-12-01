Legendary Entrance Theme Composer Jim Johnston May Have Been Released By WWE

#The Undertaker #WWE Raw #WWE
Sports Writer
12.01.17

YouTube/WWE

It’s impossible to quantify just how important music is to professional wrestling. From entrance music to segment bumpers to weekly show and pay-per-view themes, the music of pro wrestling, and more specifically, WWE, evokes so many indescribable feelings. A good theme can make a career, much like a bad theme can ruin one, and for the better part of the last 30 years, Jim Johnston has been responsible for most of the soundtrack of WWE.

Johnston, formerly titled as WWE’s Director of Music, wrote themes for the likes The Undertaker, The Rock, Randy Orton, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Chris Jericho, Brock Lesnar, Vince McMahon, Kane, Bret Hart, and Goldust over the course of the last 30 years, and that really just scratches the surface of Johnston’s contributions.

Over the last several years, Johnston has taken a bit of a backseat to CFO$, the songwriting duo of John Paul Alicastro and Michael Conrad Lauri. To CFO$’s credit, they picked up right where Johnston left off, creating some incredible themes of their own for wrestlers like A.J. Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Bobby Roode.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Undertaker#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSJIM JOHNSTONTHE UNDERTAKERWWEWWE NETOWRKWWE RAW

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 8 hours ago
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP