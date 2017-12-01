YouTube/WWE

It’s impossible to quantify just how important music is to professional wrestling. From entrance music to segment bumpers to weekly show and pay-per-view themes, the music of pro wrestling, and more specifically, WWE, evokes so many indescribable feelings. A good theme can make a career, much like a bad theme can ruin one, and for the better part of the last 30 years, Jim Johnston has been responsible for most of the soundtrack of WWE.

Johnston, formerly titled as WWE’s Director of Music, wrote themes for the likes The Undertaker, The Rock, Randy Orton, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Chris Jericho, Brock Lesnar, Vince McMahon, Kane, Bret Hart, and Goldust over the course of the last 30 years, and that really just scratches the surface of Johnston’s contributions.

Over the last several years, Johnston has taken a bit of a backseat to CFO$, the songwriting duo of John Paul Alicastro and Michael Conrad Lauri. To CFO$’s credit, they picked up right where Johnston left off, creating some incredible themes of their own for wrestlers like A.J. Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Bobby Roode.