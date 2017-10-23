John Cena is slowly winding down from one of the best runs in WWE history. He’s done almost everything. He’s won every major championship. He’s wrestled nearly every relevant wrestler since 2002. He’s sold a mind-boggling amount of merchandise. He’s main-evented WrestleMania. It’s a remarkable list of accomplishments.

What Cena hasn’t done since becoming WWE’s most-recent megastar, is turn heel. We’ve heard a million different excuses over the years as to why WWE hasn’t pulled the trigger on a John Cena heel turn. Some of them make sense, some of them don’t, but as of October 2017, Cena is no longer a full-time WWE Superstar, and it doesn’t seem like we’re ever going to see a significant character shift out of him at this point.

The latest round of why hasn’t John Cena turned heel yet? rumors come courtesy of The Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Keller had former WWE writer Kevin Eck on the show, and Eck revealed a couple of different instances where all parties were on-board with a Cena heel turn before WWE changed their minds last second.