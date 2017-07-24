Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Hannibal TV recently caught up with former UFC champ and pro wrestling superstar Ken Shamrock, and they asked him how he thought he’d fare in MMA against Brock Lesnar. Not now, with Shamrock at the ripe old age of 53, having gone 2-5 over the past 10 years against questionable opponents. He’s talking about prime Shamrock, back in 1993, when he was one of the few men mixing martial arts.

“It’s not about bragging, it’s not about being better than somebody, it’s about skill sets,” Ken explained. “There’s no question in my mind that the times that I was in my prime, I was the most well rounded fighter out there. Or in the world. I was the one who could kickbox, I did kickbox in Japan. And I was a submission specialist going into the UFC for the very first time.”

“So I was the most well rounded fighter in there. And being able to fight a guy like Brock Lesnar, who was a wrestler, who has very limited skill set striking, in my prime, and him in his prime, he doesn’t have a chance. Because it’s the same thing as [Dan] Severn. How can you beat me? You can’t beat me. If I’m in my prime and I have all those skill sets in my prime and in his prime he was very limited in his skill sets, how can he beat me?”