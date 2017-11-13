Kevin Owens And Randy Orton Are Trading Jabs On Twitter

#WWE
11.13.17 44 mins ago

WWE

Everyone’s favorite lovable jerk, Kevin Owens, isn’t afraid of much. He’ll headbutt the big boss, get his best friend turned worst enemy to turn heel and become his best friend again, and then the two of them will get themselves sent home from a European tour.

And now KO is risking an RKO by fighting on Twitter with indie wrestling’s least favorite wrestler, Randy Orton. But to be fair, Randy started it:

But Kevin’s comeback was direct and to the point, pointing out that he’s far from the only one with vices.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSKEVIN OWENSRANDY ORTONWWE

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP