Kevin Owens And Randy Orton Are Trading Jabs On Twitter

WWE

Everyone’s favorite lovable jerk, Kevin Owens, isn’t afraid of much. He’ll headbutt the big boss, get his best friend turned worst enemy to turn heel and become his best friend again, and then the two of them will get themselves sent home from a European tour.

And now KO is risking an RKO by fighting on Twitter with indie wrestling’s least favorite wrestler, Randy Orton. But to be fair, Randy started it:

Of course he stopped by…… it was a DESSERT PARTY.🍩🍪🍭🍰🎂 https://t.co/FsCOsEkiFw — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) November 12, 2017

But Kevin’s comeback was direct and to the point, pointing out that he’s far from the only one with vices.