Kevin Owens Busted Open Vince McMahon With A Shoot Headbutt

Smackdown Live promised a huge show from Las Vegas on Tuesday night, which included a much-hyped appearance from Vince McMahon, who hasn’t appeared on Smackdown in years. The ending of Smackdown definitely lived up to the hype, as it went off the air with an unexpectedly shocking and violent ending.
The reason that McMahon was on Smackdown in the first place was because of Kevin Owens. Last week, Owens insulted Shane McMahon, the Smackdown commissioner, after weeks of what Owens felt were perceived slights from Shane. Owens insulted Shane’s family, and finally Shane snapped and attacked Owens. Owens did not retaliate, and threatened to press charges. Smackdown general manager Daniel Bryan received a call from Vince McMahon, who made him inform Shane that he was suspended indefinitely.
Not satisfied with the suspension, Owens threatened to press charges against WWE and the McMahons, and that’s when Bryan broke the news that Vince would appear on Smackdown this week.
In a bit of history – we’re only 10 days away from the 20th anniversary of Vince taking his first Stunner.
Jesus as usually hanstock posting bullshit. Do you even know what a shoot is. Can you go somewhere else with your nonsense?
Awesome
Why do you keep saying “shoot”?
You keep saying that word. I do not think this word means what you think this word means.
It technically was a “shoot” headbutt. It wasn’t full blast, but it was full contact. No different than Brock’s shoot elbows to Orton to bust him open.
Shoot doesn’t mean “full contact”, he was suppose hit him.
Shoot is going off script, like Sexy Star .
Damn, I came here to see if it was actually a shoot or not, but apparently the article with “shoot” mentioned in the title isn’t clarifying. I wasn’t sure if Owens meant to bust him open or if Vince bladed or what.
“Kevin Owens Busted Open Vince McMahon Hardway With A Stiff Headbutt” – fixed it.
like Kyle said I am shocked that you can get paid $4264 in a few weeks on the computer .
browse around this site>>>[www.fl-y.com]