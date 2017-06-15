There’s A New Rumor About Who Will Be Kurt Angle’s First WWE Opponent

YouTube

It seems like we (as fans) have been in the business of speculating about Kurt Angle’s comeback WWE opponent (or opponents) for years now. When he finally came back into the fold this year, that speculation machine churned into overtime. There are just so many quality and dream opponents to think about, between both newcomers and former rivals: Samoa Joe, Brock Lesnar, Shinsuke Nakamura, Finn Bálor, John Cena, Chad Gable, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles … the list is seemingly endless.

One name that we weren’t really thinking about — but in hindsight, maybe we should have been — was Triple H. The latest rumor that seems to be rapidly gaining steam is that this current intrigue surrounding Angle being quasi-blackmailed-or-whatever on Raw will lead to a power play by Triple H, which will in turn lead to Kurt Angle vs. Triple H, possibly as early as SummerSlam.

There’s no telling whether there’s any fire to this spoiler-y smoke (although it would seem to make sense, given the storyline), but Dave Meltzer is saying this is the current rumor backstage. Meltzer first discussed this rumor on Wrestling Observer Radio, and elaborated in this week’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.