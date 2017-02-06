Ladies & Gentlemen, THAT is how you make an entrance!

Lady Gaga is the one to beat.

🔥🔥🔥#SuperBowl #PepsiHalftime

If you were awake at any point on Sunday, you’re probably aware that Super Bowl LI (Zack Ryder’s favorite Super Bowl ever) happened. And if you were near a television or computer, you’re probably aware that Lady Gaga was one of the biggest highlights of a completely insane game, as she delivered a lights-out halftime performance that included keytars, human microphone stands and death-defying leaps.

Yes, Lady Gaga began her performance by standing on the roof of NRG stadium, singing “God Bless America” and “This Land Is Your Land” before leaping into the stadium and descending on wires. The immediate reaction to Gaga’s rooftop descent was to flood Twitter with Sting and Shawn Michaels GIFs, because it’s obvious!

Gaga with the Sting intro 🔥