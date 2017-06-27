WWE Actually Gave LaVar Ball A Live Television Microphone On Raw

06.26.17

USA Network

Over the weekend, rumors began to fly fast and furious (or from one source, anyway) that WWE was working with LaVar Ball to have the basketball patriarch and supremely loathed man make a live appearance on Monday’s episode of Raw. The synergy was undeniable, as Lonzo Ball was selected No. 2 overall in the NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers, and WWE was rolling into L.A.’s Staples Center this week. And also, WWE fans love to boo things.

By Monday afternoon, LaVar was spotted backstage at the Staples Center and it was pretty clear that this was a done deal. He even posed for a photo with fellow brand paterfamilias Titus O’Neil.

Again, synergy! If you were worried Ball wouldn’t fit right in with WWE, fear not:

