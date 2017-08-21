Lin-Manuel Miranda Went Ham For WWE SummerSlam

08.21.17

Lin-Manuel Miranda is a pretty busy guy. The multiple Tony-winning creator of Hamilton and In the Heights is about to become a movie star with Mary Poppins Returns, he’s keeping tabs on the touring production of Hamilton, and is always in demand on the talk show circuit. Generally, though, he’s one of the best people in the world at constantly having the most fun possible, so why wouldn’t he stop by WWE’s SummerSlam when it rolled into Brooklyn this past weekend?

The longtime wrestling fan has stopped by big wrestling events before, like WrestleMania 32, but this is the first time he’s really gone on record about his WWE fandom (which started way back when he was a kid, like most people, with Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant at WrestleMania III). He stopped backstage to hang with some peeps, and he also took the time to do a little interview with WWE. Not surprisingly, he’s a Sasha Banks fan.

