Low Ki Is Reportedly Done With Global Force Wrestling Yet Again

Back in April, Low Ki returned to what was, at the time, Impact Wrestling. Low Ki, for those of you who somehow read With Spandex and might not be aware, is a massively fan favorite cult figure in the world of both independent wrestling and pro wrestling in general, but he never really hangs around many promotions for very long. Dude won season two of NXT and got his release like two months later.

When Ki returned to Impact (and then GFW) this year, he debuted his new Hitman-inspired character, who wrestled his matches in a full suit. This was his fourth stint in TNA/Impact/GFW, and in his 2017 in GFW thus far, he won his fifth X Division Championship, feuded with Sonjay Dutt, and joined LAX. And now it looks like he’s gone again.