The Over/Under On Lucha Underground Ultima Lucha Tres, Part One

El Rey Network

Previously on Lucha Underground: Melissa Santos became a luchadora for a hot minute, and the final pieces fell into place for season 3’s four-week Ultima Lucha Tres finale. Pretty cool of the government to have Ultima Lucha Day right after Rusev Day.

If you need to catch up on the rest of the episodes — if you aren’t caught up, you’re probably out of luck, because come on, dude — you can read about season 1 here, and season 2 here. Season 3 episode recaps can be found here.

Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow Brandon on Twitter.

Hit those share buttons! Make sure to spread the column around so people can share in our love of all things Lucha, and encourage folks to finally bite the bullet and watch the first two seasons on Netflix. It’s on Netflix. It’s the best Netflix show about a vampire trying to quote the Bible to impress a school teacher!

And now, the Over/Under on Lucha Underground season 3, episode 37, Ultima Lucha Tres part one, originally aired on September 27, 2017.