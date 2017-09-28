The Over/Under On Lucha Underground Ultima Lucha Tres, Part One

Previously on Lucha Underground: Melissa Santos became a luchadora for a hot minute, and the final pieces fell into place for season 3’s four-week Ultima Lucha Tres finale. Pretty cool of the government to have Ultima Lucha Day right after Rusev Day.
Lucha Underground season 3, episode 37, Ultima Lucha Tres part one, originally aired on September 27, 2017.
I had to work through LU last night, and I haven’t watched it yet because more work. But damn. DAMN. Bravo to those two for putting themselves through hell for the match they put on for us.
Nothing is gonna beat that match. Been waiting all season for that man, Fox is the best…
Just an amazing combination of story telling and big spots that didn’t feel forced. I wasn’t really into the show when it started and was screwing around on my phone, and as usual Texano did nothing to change that, but I was all in by 8:30.
Dante Fox telling referee Rick Knox to help him set up the glass or Knox was going to bleed too was where the match really turned up the intensity.
When Fox did a moonsault onto Killshot/a ladder early, I was worried this would burn out and just become rambling violence. This was an effing masterpiece. Phenomenal merger of telling the story while raising the stakes.
I hope they push Fox into the Puma position for season 4.