We anticipate that from this point forward, there will be nothing but a glut of WWE Mae Young Classic news leading up to the taping of the first rounds of the tournament in mid-July. We already know a whopping nine competitors who will be in the tournament based on the first two official batch announcements, and if you spoiled yourself on the NXT tapings, you might know some more names. Just sayin’. Don’t feel obligated to read spoilers or anything. And as of this week, we know even more about the tournament!

WWE.com announced on Monday that the official announce team is locked in for the Mae Young Classic, and after months of rumors and reports, we finally know when we’ll be able to watch the dang thing. Dual Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Lita will be in the booth calling all the action for the tournament, which should be … pretty frickin’ awesome, honestly. Just like with the recent United Kingdom Special, that’s a great use for J.R. And a woman calling a women’s tournament? Yeah, that was pretty necessary, I’d say.

As for the official air date, the first four episodes of the tournament will be released on WWE Network on Monday, August 28, with the next four episodes dropping one week later, on Monday, September 4. The tournament final special, as expected, will air live from Las Vegas on Tuesday, September 12 at 10 p.m. ET. So … you know, if you live near Las Vegas, you should probably go to that Smackdown taping, I’d say.

It’s happening soon! We’ll be able to binge-watch! All hail the Mae Young Classic!