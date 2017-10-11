McMahonsplaining, The With Spandex Podcast Episode 9: Jack Swagger

#With Spandex Podcast
Pro Wrestling Editor
10.11.17

Corey Milne

This week we talk Hell in a Cell and get to talk to former WWE Superstar and World Heavyweight Champion, The All-American American (formerly known as) Jack Swagger.

We get to talk to Swags about why exactly they named a gigantic Oklahoman amateur wrestler “Jack Swagger,” working with Cesaro and Zeb Colter, the origins of “we the people,” what was up with MexAmerica and a ton of other topics. Swagger was on our list of “gets” when we started this podcast, so we’re happy to get him on so early. And hey, stick around for the talk about speech impediments, what Vince McMahon hated about him, and exactly what he thinks about those dorks on the Internet who wrote a bunch of fan fiction about him going to Mars.

Please send your thoughts and questions to withspandexpodcast@uproxx.com, because we’ll read the best emails on the show, and we have a lot of cool giveaways to give away.

You can follow McMahonsplaining on Twitter, along with With Spandex proper. Our theme song is by J.W. Friedman, who is great. You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play or you can stream the episode below or download it on Omny Studio.

