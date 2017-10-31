It’s a bonus episode!

We were lucky enough to be guests at Saturday’s Clippermania at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and talk to a few of the stars participating in the L.A. Clippers WWE Night event. This mini-sode features two very different interviews: one with Darren Young, who was released something like eight hours after the event, and Intercontinental Champion The Miz, who spends about 10 minutes heeling on me as hard as possible. In case you were wondering, yes, I consider it one of the better moments of my life.

All the love to the Clippers for having us, and for letting us chat with the stars.

We’ll have a full episode of McMahonsplaining this Wednesday as usual, featuring the voice of Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, Excalibur, so make sure you tune in to that as well.

Please send your thoughts and questions to withspandexpodcast@uproxx.com, because we’ll read the best emails on the show, and we have a lot of cool giveaways to give away.

You can follow McMahonsplaining on Twitter, along with With Spandex proper. Our theme song is by J.W. Friedman, who is great. You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play or you can stream the episode below or download it on Omny Studio.