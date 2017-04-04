WrestleMania's Greatest Moments

Mick Foley Offered Support To Kurt Angle And Provided An Update On His Hip Surgery

#WWE
04.04.17 5 mins ago

Kurt Angle officially took over as the new general manager on Monday Night Raw on the post-Mania show, making official what had long been rumored to happen. Angle takes over for the “fired” Mick Foley, who is planning on taking a break from the company while he has surgery on his hip.

Foley addressed both Angle taking over and his upcoming hip surgery in a Facebook post on Tuesday, lending his full support to Angle.

WISHING KURT THE BEST

Kurt Angle is great choice for #RAW GM. He has the respect of everyone in the dressing room, can get serious when he needs to, and has an awe-inspiring ability to embrace his inner nerd. He is likely to have very good chemistry with a wide assortment of the #Raw roster – which makes for good television. I’m not sure if this is true, but there is a rumor out there that he won an Olympic gold medal with a broken freakin’ neck!

I will be wishing Kurt the very best, and will always have an open ear for him if he is looking for advice or feedback. But publicly, I am going to take a page out of former US President’s playbooks, and do my best to stay fairly quiet about the product. I may occasionally point out something positive that I see (like Neville and Mustafa Ali working their butts off last night under less than ideal circumstances) but, in general, I will be keeping a much lower profile on social media.

