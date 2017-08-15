WWE’s Mike Kanellis Opened Up About His Addiction To Painkillers

YouTube

Mike Kanellis, loving husband of Maria Kanellis and formerly “Miracle” Mike Bennett of independent fame, has had an interesting journey to WWE. He’s held championships in New Japan, Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling, and is now riling up fans by sheer virtue of being a guy in love. At least he has probably the best entrance theme in all of wrestling. (Sorry, Bobby Roode.)

While most wrestling fans don’t really know a lot about Kanellis’ personal life other than “married to Maria” (and honestly, most WWE fans don’t really know a whole lot about his pro wrestling career, either), and although he hasn’t had much to do since debuting straight on the WWE main roster other than trade wins with Sami Zayn, he recently took to Instagram to talk about a very personal issue he’s been struggling to overcome: an addiction to prescription medication.