It’s The 20th Anniversary Of The Infamous Montreal Screwjob

#Bret Hart #Vince McMahon #Shawn Michaels #WWE
Senior Editor, Sports
11.09.17

YouTube

It’s a little hard to believe, but 20 years have passed since the company then known as WWF broadcast the November 9, 1997 Survivor Series on pay-per-view. The undercard of that show was spectacularly forgettable save for Steve Austin winning the Intercontinental Championship from Owen Hart. But perhaps it only seems like the undercard was forgettable because the main event ended in one of the most infamous events in pro wrestling history, the Montreal Screwjob.

(On the other hand, one of the matches on the undercard was the Truth Commission versus the Disciples of Apocalypse, so it was probably pretty forgettable on its own.)

The Montreal Screwjob shaped modern professional wrestling perhaps more than any other single event, and it even has its own Wikipedia page. If you’re reading this post, you likely already know most of the events that happened on that night, and the resulting fallout. So we won’t be rehashing most of it, just providing you with some videos and a helpful, guided trip down memory lane.

