Netflix’s New G.L.O.W. Series Finally Has A Release Date

03.01.17 10 mins ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

G.L.O.W., Netflix’s reimagining of the ’80s cult classic Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, finally has a release date. The streaming service released the teaser trailer Wednesday morning, announcing the show with hit their service June 23rd, 2017.

The ten-episode season stars Alison Brie as a struggling actress taking her one last chance at fame by joining a weekly episodic women’s wrestling television show. Marc Maron joined the cast back in August, signing on to play Sam Sylvia, a character described by Deadline as “washed-up Hollywood director who has a very complicated history with women – and now must lead 14 of them on the journey to wrestling stardom.”

Rounding out the cast are pro wrestler Khia Stevens (better known to wrestling fans as Awesome Kong), and British singer Kate Nash. Also announced are Britt Baron, Jackie Tohn, Kimmy Gatewood, Rebekka Johnson, and Sunita Mani. The show will be executive produced by Jenji Kohan, creator of Netflix’s Orange is the New Black.

Though more information and trailers are still forthcoming, there’s still lots of time to get caught up on the source material. G.L.O.W.: The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, a documentary about the original series, is available to purchase via multiple different streaming services on the movie’s website.

Around The Web

TAGSGLOWGORGEOUS LADIES OF WRESTLINGNETFLIXnetflix original series
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP