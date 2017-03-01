Netflix’s New G.L.O.W. Series Finally Has A Release Date

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

G.L.O.W., Netflix’s reimagining of the ’80s cult classic Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, finally has a release date. The streaming service released the teaser trailer Wednesday morning, announcing the show with hit their service June 23rd, 2017.

The ten-episode season stars Alison Brie as a struggling actress taking her one last chance at fame by joining a weekly episodic women’s wrestling television show. Marc Maron joined the cast back in August, signing on to play Sam Sylvia, a character described by Deadline as “washed-up Hollywood director who has a very complicated history with women – and now must lead 14 of them on the journey to wrestling stardom.”

Rounding out the cast are pro wrestler Khia Stevens (better known to wrestling fans as Awesome Kong), and British singer Kate Nash. Also announced are Britt Baron, Jackie Tohn, Kimmy Gatewood, Rebekka Johnson, and Sunita Mani. The show will be executive produced by Jenji Kohan, creator of Netflix’s Orange is the New Black.

Though more information and trailers are still forthcoming, there’s still lots of time to get caught up on the source material. G.L.O.W.: The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, a documentary about the original series, is available to purchase via multiple different streaming services on the movie’s website.