Unexpected news from WWE as it appears that former NXT and Cruiserweight Champion Neville has asked for his release from the company.

The rumor was first dropped by Twitter user @WrestleVotes, who claimed Neville quit and walked out of Monday Night Raw. A followup from Pro Wrestling Sheet said the original plan for Monday’s Raw main event was Neville losing to Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore in a lumberjack match, which was changed to Enzo defending against and losing the title to Kalisto.

Neville, aka PAC and/or Adrian Neville, has been with WWE since signing with NXT in 2012. Before that, Neville made a name for himself on the independent scene, as well as during stints in New Japan Pro Wrestling, Dragon Gate, Ring of Honor and elsewhere. In NXT, he became arguably the greatest NXT Champion ever, as well as a 2-time NXT Tag Team Champion.

