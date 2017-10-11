Unexpected news from WWE as it appears that former NXT and Cruiserweight Champion Neville has asked for his release from the company.
The rumor was first dropped by Twitter user @WrestleVotes, who claimed Neville quit and walked out of Monday Night Raw. A followup from Pro Wrestling Sheet said the original plan for Monday’s Raw main event was Neville losing to Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore in a lumberjack match, which was changed to Enzo defending against and losing the title to Kalisto.
Neville, aka PAC and/or Adrian Neville, has been with WWE since signing with NXT in 2012. Before that, Neville made a name for himself on the independent scene, as well as during stints in New Japan Pro Wrestling, Dragon Gate, Ring of Honor and elsewhere. In NXT, he became arguably the greatest NXT Champion ever, as well as a 2-time NXT Tag Team Champion.
But he was my favorite
Fuck this news.
Can’t blame him if he was being told to job out to Enzo
I’m guessing you meant 2-time NXT Tag Champion.
He was CW Champ since Royal Rumble, he needs to grow the hell up if he left because he lost his title
He probably wanted to be on the main roster, where he belongs.
I really can’t blame him. Watching Enzo be handed so much after being a notorious @-hole without any punishment, I’ve been pissed just watching it.
Lose a Neville gain a ricochet
Yeah, but now you lose Neville vs Ricochet
I would not be opposed to seeing PAC in Dragon Gate again.
[Wayne’s World 2 Oh Jesus God No.gif]
This is just like when Vegeta finally became a super saiyan.
Just saying he’ll probably come back next week bigger badder and cooler than ever.
But they’ll still let him into the building for UpUpDownDown right?…RIGHT???