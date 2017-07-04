Booker T Was Unhappy The New Day Referenced His Most Infamous Blunder

07.04.17

Last week, LaVar Ball and his clan visited WWE Raw, and all hell broke loose. An unfortunate word was uttered by young LaMelo Ball, and WWE issued an apology because of it. But it appeared the company was taking it all in stride, because The New Day not only referenced the incident the next evening on Smackdown Live, but Big E took the opportunity to pay “homage” to Booker T’s greatest slip of the tongue ever.

You can see Big E’s questionable moment in question beginning at about 1:10 in the below video.

