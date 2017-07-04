Booker T Was Unhappy The New Day Referenced His Most Infamous Blunder

Last week, LaVar Ball and his clan visited WWE Raw, and all hell broke loose. An unfortunate word was uttered by young LaMelo Ball, and WWE issued an apology because of it. But it appeared the company was taking it all in stride, because The New Day not only referenced the incident the next evening on Smackdown Live, but Big E took the opportunity to pay “homage” to Booker T’s greatest slip of the tongue ever.
You can see Big E’s questionable moment in question beginning at about 1:10 in the below video.
I never knew Booker felt that bad about it. It’s one hell of a blooper that is true. I think the best part of the whole thing is Sherry mothering him immediately afterwards.
I enjoyed the homage, with the New Day’s classic “bad mother- shut you mouth” style.
Hm. So its his beliefs about not using the word at all, not necessarily that its an infamous blooper he can’t live it down.
At the risk of catching shit, I tend to agree with him. I think its part of a larger problem that in part works to hold the black community back
The New Day is gonna have their fun for sure and it’s harmless. But as a black man, I side with Booker on this.
Oh I thought they mentioned how Owen Hart couldn’t defy gravity
The man that gravity definitely didn’t forget