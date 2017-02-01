Twitter

Back in November (wow, time flies), we brought you news that ESPN was releasing an installment of their 30 For 30 documentary series that would be all about the ill-fated XFL. The doomed brainchild of Vince McMahon holds a special place in the hearts of wrestling fans, and for a lot of football fans as well.

The first trailer was mighty good, and assured us that “This Was The XFL” would proudly stand alongside any other acclaimed 30 For 30 episode. And now, MERE DAYS from the debut of this eagerly-anticipated documentary, we have a new trailer. One that somehow manages to get us even more hype than the first one. Someone alert Mojo Rawley.

Among the new and fun stuff in here is the knowledge that Jesse Ventura — who was a commentator for XFL games, if you’ll recall — is very much a part of the documentary, chiming in on XFL’s legacy and what it was like to be on the ground floor of that experience and such. No word yet whether he spends any time discussing how the fully-operational HAARP Project will cause government-determined earthquakes in the near future. He probably does. It’s probably in there.

“This Was The XFL” debuts Friday, February 3 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.