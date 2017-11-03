NWA TNA Chapter Four: Malice In The Palace

In Chapter Three, National Wrestling Alliance Total Nonstop Action — just rolls off the tongue, doesn’t it? — broke in their new building, “The Asylum,” by having a team of wrestling penises turn on their manager, having Marcus Bagwell stop being “buff” because he “lost to a couple of gay guys,” and continuing the ESPN Top 10-quality “Ed Ferrara won’t stop grabbing Francine’s boob because he thinks they’re gonna have sex in the ring” angle.

In Chapter Four we’ll improve the women’s division by replacing the local furniture models with actual porn stars, find out how the hillbilly tag team narrowly avoids eating their own waste, and put a NASCAR driver over a wrestler in a wrestling match. Everything is great, move along.

If you’d like to keep up with these columns as they go, be sure to check out the NWA TNA Wrestling: The Asylum Years tag. Again, I’d give you a direct link to the shows but the Global Wrestling Network redirects everything to their main page, because they really want you to watch the latest episode of Impact.

And now, chapter four of the TNA Wrestling story for July 10, 2002.

