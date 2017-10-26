NWA TNA Chapter Three: American Horror Story Asylum

In Chapter Two, TNA had its first refocusing (after one episode) by giving wins to AJ Styles and James Storm, young stars who took embarrassing losses in Chapter One. Also, they continued to make their top stars look great by having popular hillbilly celebrities beat up their wrestlers at every turn.
In Chapter Three we’ll name new NWA World Tag Team Champions, say goodbye to our (current) favorite tag team of wrestling penises, and watch in amazement as TNA manages to misidentify their own parent company’s President.
And now, chapter three of the TNA Wrestling story for July 3, 2002.
Man, this promotion is just like Robinson Crusoe, but with more cussing. We’re the damn hell ass kings. – Jeff Jarrett, obviously
Jim Miller looks like Face/Off if Face/Off starred Al Snow and Rush Limbaugh.
+1
I think Ed Ferrera and Don West got into a “who can top this!” outfit contest. West’s Dick Tracy villain get-up is flashy, but Ferrera’s silk orange shirt, John Lennon glasses, crusty-guy dreadlocks, and shawl(?) takes the cake.
“the only man I’ve ever seen with a farmer’s tan on his face” – Took me a few minutes to compose myself after reading that.
Also, I second the love for Monty Brown. Possibly the only guy whose finish benefited from the six-sided ring.
TNA never putting their world title on Scott Hall is kind of amazing to me. That would have been the easiest lay-up for attention possible, to hype it up as his first ever world title, and it’s not like this company is full of just too many stars to waste it on Hall. At this point, he’s by far their most recognizable person.
Granted, no actual wrestling fan thinks the TNA title is the equivalent of the WWE or WCW titles, but that wouldn’t actually matter to TNA. What a dumb, dumb company.
Also, holy shit that farmer’s tan is mesmerizing.