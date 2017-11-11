YouTube

Previously on the Best and Worst of NWA World Championship Wrestling: We met Wee Willie Wilkens, one of the most legendary jobbers of the era for all the wrong reasons, and imagined what Ric Flair would look like in blue jeans.

This week’s actual World Championship Wrestling show is nothing but jobber squashes, so we’re going off-Network (gasp) to bring you a write-up of Superstars On The SuperStation, more or less a televised house show concept that became the Clash of the Champions. You can catch up with all the previous episodes of World Championship Wrestling on the Best and Worst of NWA World Championship Wrestling tag page.

Note! If you don’t follow us on social or haven’t picked up on it yet, we’re trying an experiment where we post one of these columns every Saturday afternoon at 6:05 Eastern, like the SuperStation would do. If you like this column and want to see it keep going, your job is to share it around on social media, tell people to read it, and drop down into our comments section to talk about it.

And now, the Best and Worst of NWA World Championship Wrestling: Superstars on the SuperStation for February 7, 1986, live (in public, if you will) from The Omni in Atlanta.