WWE Raw Ratings Dropped, But Were Still Better Than July 4 Week Last Year

#WWE
07.06.17 20 mins ago

Youtube

This week’s WWE Raw ratings were delayed by a day because of the July 4th holiday on Tuesday. It was an interesting WWE Raw show built around the road to Great Balls of Fire, which takes place this Sunday on WWE Network. The main event was Braun Strowman beating Apollo Crews while Roman Reigns showed up in an ambulance to deliver a surprise attack on Strowman.

There was also a split screen interview between Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe where they were kept apart and Enzo Amore got to speak from the heart in the opening segment. It was expected that the viewership numbers would be down due to the holiday in the United States.

The numbers are in from Showbuzz Daily, and they report that Raw had 2.84 million viewers, which is down from the 2.98 million viewers from the week before. It broke down with hour one getting 2.83 million viewers, while hour two was the highest of the night with 2.91 million viewers, and the third hour was the lowest of the night with 2.78 million viewers. The numbers are a bit unsurprising because WWE didn’t advertise a main event match other than Strowman going to the ring to face somebody.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSBraun StrowmanBROCK LESNARENZO AMORERAWROMAN REIGNSSAMOA JOEWWE

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 3 days ago 25 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 3 days ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 3 days ago
The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 6 days ago 24 Comments
Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

06.29.17 1 week ago
Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

and 06.29.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP