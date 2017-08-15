Ric Flair Reportedly Remains In Critical Condition After Surgery

YouTube

Ric Flair was admitted to an Atlanta hospital over the weekend, and underwent surgery on Monday. Charlotte Flair and other family and friends are currently with the WWE Hall of Famer as he recovers from a surgical procedure that was performed on Monday. Previously, not a lot of information was available about the extent of his condition or the nature of the surgery, but some reports indicated it had to do with his colon, rather than his heart, as initially believed.

Details are finally beginning to emerge on Tuesday, and it sounds like Flair will indeed have a serious and significant recovery ahead of him. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that the procedure was indeed colon surgery, and that there are some other complications Flair is dealing with.