Ric Flair Is Out Of Surgery, But His Condition Is Still Quite Serious

#Ric Flair #WWE
Senior Editor, Sports
08.14.17

YouTube

Ric Flair, the consensus greatest pro wrestler of all time, was hospitalized over the weekend. While his representatives initially said he was in the hospital for “routine monitoring,” they later asked for “prayers and positive energy,” as Flair was dealing with “tough medical issues.” On Monday, news broke that Flair had been placed in an induced medical coma and was being prepared for surgery.

Those select few in the know who were talking about Flair confirmed that his condition was quite serious, and many of his peers asked fans to send support and positive vibes. The specifics of Flair’s condition or what surgery he was undergoing are still not being disclosed, but it is clear that there is significant concern from all parties with knowledge of the situation.

On Monday night, Flair’s representatives announced that the WWE Hall of Famer is out of surgery, that the surgery was not heart-related, and that there is still “a long road ahead” for his recovery.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ric Flair#WWE
TAGSRic FlairWWE

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 5 days ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 weeks ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP