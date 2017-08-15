Ric Flair Is Out Of Surgery, But His Condition Is Still Quite Serious

YouTube

Ric Flair, the consensus greatest pro wrestler of all time, was hospitalized over the weekend. While his representatives initially said he was in the hospital for “routine monitoring,” they later asked for “prayers and positive energy,” as Flair was dealing with “tough medical issues.” On Monday, news broke that Flair had been placed in an induced medical coma and was being prepared for surgery.

Those select few in the know who were talking about Flair confirmed that his condition was quite serious, and many of his peers asked fans to send support and positive vibes. The specifics of Flair’s condition or what surgery he was undergoing are still not being disclosed, but it is clear that there is significant concern from all parties with knowledge of the situation.

On Monday night, Flair’s representatives announced that the WWE Hall of Famer is out of surgery, that the surgery was not heart-related, and that there is still “a long road ahead” for his recovery.