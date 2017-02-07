Twitter

Rob Gronkowski is a huge wrestling fan. It is known. One of his best friends is Smackdown’s Mojo Rawley, who claims that Gronkowski is “dying” to step into a WWE ring himself one day. So it should come as no surprise that — although Gronk wasn’t able to help the Patriots win Super Bowl LI due to an injury — he would channel one of the biggest wrestling stars of all time during his team’s championship celebration.

During the Patriots’ Super Bowl championship parade on Tuesday, Gronk kept getting beers tossed to him by the revelers, who are happy to give free beers to people as long as they’ve brought sports glory to the city. Since Gronkowski is a longtime pro wrestling fan, he did what anyone would do when they find themselves atop a slowly moving vehicle while a bunch of people are looking at them hold two beers: he did the Steve Austin double-chug.