Rob Gronkowski Did A Steve Austin Double-Beer Chug During The Patriots’ Super Bowl Parade

#New England Patriots #Super Bowl LI #WWE
Senior Editor, Sports
02.07.17

Twitter

Rob Gronkowski is a huge wrestling fan. It is known. One of his best friends is Smackdown’s Mojo Rawley, who claims that Gronkowski is “dying” to step into a WWE ring himself one day. So it should come as no surprise that — although Gronk wasn’t able to help the Patriots win Super Bowl LI due to an injury — he would channel one of the biggest wrestling stars of all time during his team’s championship celebration.

During the Patriots’ Super Bowl championship parade on Tuesday, Gronk kept getting beers tossed to him by the revelers, who are happy to give free beers to people as long as they’ve brought sports glory to the city. Since Gronkowski is a longtime pro wrestling fan, he did what anyone would do when they find themselves atop a slowly moving vehicle while a bunch of people are looking at them hold two beers: he did the Steve Austin double-chug.

TOPICS#New England Patriots#Super Bowl LI#WWE
TAGSNew England PatriotsROB GRONKOWSKISTONE COLD STEVE AUSTINSuper Bowl LIWWE
Author Profile Picture
Bill Hanstock is an editor, writer, onscreen personality and screenwriter with nearly two decades of experience. He was previously an editor, writer and social media editor at SB Nation and a podcaster for Progressive Boink.

Around The Web

Michael Jordan Once Pushed The Bulls To Make A Trade By Saying ‘I Need Help’

Michael Jordan Once Pushed The Bulls To Make A Trade By Saying ‘I Need Help’

02.07.17 1 hour ago 3 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 5 days ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 week ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP