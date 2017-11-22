Another Trio Of NXT Women Debuted On WWE Smackdown Live

#WWE NXT #WWE
11.21.17 1 hour ago

USA Network

The pro wrestling world is still coming down off of the events of Monday night, when Paige finally returned to WWE action after a year away, and just happened to bring with her two exciting Superstars from NXT, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose. (And yes, those were the right two women to bring up and pair with Paige.)

Now, less than 24 hours later, WWE has called up another trio of talented women from NXT, and they debuted on Smackdown Live on Tuesday night, making their own strong statement.

Backstage, Naomi was having her makeup done and was looking forward to Charlotte Flair beating Natalya in a Smackdown Women’s Championship match, when she was approached by the three women in question: Ruby Riot, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan. They introduced themselves the way wrestlers tend to do: WITH VIOLENCE.

TOPICS#WWE NXT#WWE
TAGSLIV MORGANruby riotSARAH LOGANSMACKDOWN LIVEWWEWWE NXTWWE SMACKDOWNwwe smackdown live

