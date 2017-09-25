Ryback Is Unashamed To Be A Big Roman Reigns Fan

WWE Raw

Roman Reigns is not well-loved by a huge portion of the WWE audience (or the pro wrestling audience in general). That’s no secret. Although WWE has spent much of the past few years dedicated to making sure Reigns is presented and positioned as a very big deal, they’ve also made no bones about the fact that a whole bunch of people really hate his guts.

Heading into Sunday night’s No Mercy pay-per-view, WWE really played up the fact that Reigns isn’t well-loved, and that even though his No Mercy opponent, John Cena, is also loathed by a wide swath of fans, at least he has a decade-plus of proven success to back up that loathing.

Of course, there are a whole bunch of people who DO love Roman Reigns, including many of us here at With Spandex. He would never have had such an extended run on the top of the card if he didn’t have the goods to back it up as a pro wrestler. Regardless, it’s not “cool” to like Roman Reigns, according to the majority of WWE fans.