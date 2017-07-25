YouTube

Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar recently headlined a pay-per-view, the name of which escapes me at the moment. The match was short, but wonderful, and was about as satisfying as a first-time Brock Lesnar matchup can be in the year of our Beast Incarnate 2017. If the trends that have been taking place on Raw as of late continue, Joe and Lesnar might just be stepping back into the ring together as part of a multi-man match at SummerSlam, and that might just be because Lesnar had a good old time throwing bombs with Joe.

We all know that Lesnar is a man of few pleasures and many dislikes. Among his dislikes: vegetables, Dean Ambrose wanting to do things, Randy Orton’s head, and pretty much anything that isn’t eating, sleeping, conquering, or repeating. (Or anything that doesn’t involve leaving his opponent in a pile of blood and urine and vomit.)

It appears we can add another item to that “dislike” list. According to Samoa Joe, Lesnar doesn’t really like to plan out matches too much ahead of time. This makes a lot of sense. Joe talked about what it was like to go up against Lesnar on 102.5 The Bone (home of the Bone Zone, probably), and talked about Brock’s lack of wanting to get into the specifics too much before getting into the ring. (Transcript via Wrestling Inc.)