While WWE’s Hell In A Cell pay-per-view took place in Detroit this Sunday, it seems like the real hell took place out on the concourse of a Detroit convention center the day prior. Local independent wrestling company XICW was hosting a live event and convention at Cobo Hall in which the top two billed guests were Jim Cornette and Santino Marella.

To anyone who knows their pro-graps drama, this should’ve been a huge red flag, as Cornette and Marella have bad blood dating back to 2005 in OVW, when the Boogeyman debuted and Marella was caught on-camera laughing at his character (seen at the end of this video):

In response, Cornette got in Marella’s face backstage, eventually slapping him, which resulted in WWE firing him. Since then, each man has had less-than-pleasant things to say about one another through a variety of shoot interviews. So yeah, these two guys are not fans of each other. And when they ran into one another in the hallway of Cobo Hall, things got pretty heated.

Facebook user Shaun Sisk recorded the confrontation between the two former WWE employees. In the first video, you can see Marella (carrying a shoulder bag and a coffee) and Cornette (dressed in track pants and a T-shirt with his face on it, because of course) get face to face, and while it’s tough to make out what Marella is saying, Cornette’s voice is plain as day.