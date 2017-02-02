Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw went off the air with Seth Rollins lying prone in the ring, a victim of a savage beatdown by the debuting Samoa Joe. On Wednesday, the horrible news came in that Rollins had re-injured his surgically repaired knee during the attack, and may now be in danger os missing WrestleMania for the second straight year.
Late on Wednesday night, Dave Meltzer reported in the new issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Rollins’ right knee went out as Joe took Rollins down to apply the Coquina Clutch, and his feet were still moving, causing him to fall incorrectly. At this point, the diagnosis is believed to be a torn MCL.
Meltzer says “the early word” is that this is an injury that will keep Rollins out of action for up to eight weeks. If that timeline is accurate, that would put Rollins’ return right at the week before WrestleMania, which means there’s a chance. While Rollins isn’t exactly John Cena when it comes to superhuman healing powers, he has already returned from a reconstructed knee ahead of schedule once, so never count out Crossfit Jesus.
The Observer points out that if the timeline is accurate, and Rollins’ return does end up being that close of a call, WWE will likely err on the side of caution and hold Rollins out of action so as to not rush him back into the ring and risk further injury, or even potential litigation. Meltzer says his potential WrestleMania match against Triple H is “obviously in jeopardy,” so we’ll have to wait and see whether the “eight weeks” timeline ends up being accurate.
It seems like — in the short term, at least — we’re about to find out what WWE’s backup plans are.
Joe beating the hell out of HHH should be plans B through BZ.
Yup. It’s simple, too. Have Joe turn on him and say, “You didn’t make me!” or some shit like that. It’d be so easy.
Except that would be random as hell, since he debuted as HHH enforcer.
To use a quote from one of my favourite movies, Con Air, let the eloquent Diamond Dog provide a most plausible explanation.
“It’s a means to an end, my white friend. A means to an end. See, I’s can play house n***er tills we get to where we’re goin’. And then, the Day of the Dog begins.”
Well that just fucking blows.
I mean the Rollins Joe feud is going to be absolute fire but damn, what rotten luck.
I can’t stand hhh he’s has been since he put his ring gear up
As much as it sucks for Rollins, I just don’t see WWE moving forward with this program for Mania. You can’t build toward a top match hoping that Rollins with be alright on the day. It’s just bad business. I say they start moving this towards Samoa Joe vs. Triple H, starting next week. I’m not sure how they get there, but ideally they keep Joe as the heel and put Triple H in the face role, which he pretty much was on Raw anyway. Joe is a destroyer, so it wouldn’t take much for him to want to rip Triple H’s head off. Then afterwards, can we please have someway of trading Joe to Smackdown. Maybe Steph makes the trade as she doesn’t want anything to do with him after what he does to Triple H at Mania. He needs to be how he’s booked in NXT, if he is to do well on the main roster, and looking at the landscape of RAW (Owens, Reigns, Strowman, Lesnar) I fear for how much of a monster killer he’ll be there. Just look at Owens right now. Dude was murking people in NXT, until he became a main fixture on RAW and ran into the likes of Reigns. Whereas, if Joe is on Smackdown, he’ll be in the ring with people like Styles, Ambrose, Miz, Cena, Ziggler, Orton etc. and he can definitely be viewed as a pure monster against those guys. Plus a program against all of the SDL guys I named above would be excellent. Give SDL Joe straight after Mania, and let Nakamura debut on RAW as he gives that main event scene a little more flash.
And yes, I realise that this post was originally about Rollins, but the wheels, they gotta keep on turning.
Or another idea on how to start Joe vs Triple H is, you have Triple H thank Samoa Joe for getting rid of his problem, but Triple H boasting as if he did it himself, and making Joe an afterthought. Joe then responds…
“I didn’t injure Rollins for you, Hunter, I did it for me, because he isn’t the problem you should be worried about. I’ve wanted to beat your ass ever since I signed with this company and you had the audacity to not feature me on the main roster from day one! That was your first mistake, Hunter. Instead, you decided to allow me to languish in your little pet project, NXT. I figured I’d take the bullet and prove to you how wrong you were, so what did I do? I destroyed everyone single person Regal decided to put in front of me. Then what happens? I’m not featured on the latest NXT: Takeover San An, and I’m pissed! But before I let my anger get the better of me, I get a call from you. I see your name on my phone, and I think…this is my time. I think to myself, maybe I’ll get a chance to enter the Rumble and prove to you why I should have debuted on the main roster from day one. But no, that’s not what the call was about, was it? You wanted me to come to RAW so that you could use me to decimate Rollins, because you’re not man enough to do it yourself. You wanted to use me to give your little pet project a boost and here you were again, using me…So here I stand, on Raw, solely to help YOU? As YOUR destroyer? Is that what YOU think? Well, I don’t think so. You see, the second mistake you made was asking for my help, because I saw my opportunity. In one single night, I got what I wanted. I am here now, on Raw, and by taking out Seth Rollins, I have also opened up a clear path for your new, TRUE ass whooping at Wrestlemania, courtesy of THE Destroyer, Samoa Joe. You have no idea what you have just done, no idea at all….”
Or something like that, I don’t know.
Why would Triple H be the face? That’s ridiculous.
Because Joe as a heel is FAR better than heel Triple H vs. face Samoa Joe.
How is Bret Hart going to play this one? ‘I never once injured myself while taking a one sided beatdown during my career!!!!!! Seth Rollins is a piece of shit!’
Honestly, they could use this as a way to elevate anyone on the roster (though they probably won’t). They could have Trips come out next week and say he just wanted to have Joe teach Rollins a lesson, but Rollins couldn’t even be taught properly. Since Trips is no dummy, he knew that he and Rollins would end up settling things at WrestleMania, but since that won’t be happening now, he’s gotten himself into fighting shape for nothing. So since he’s now “The Creator”, he’s going to give someone the chance of a lifetime: Compete against The Game on The Grandest Stage of Them All and become the new Face of the WWE. They could even throw in a “Grab the Brass Ring” comment if they want to get smarky about it. At that point, they could literally choose anyone in the organization (Sami Zayn, Cesaro, Samoa Joe, Nakamura, Kevin Owens, AJ Styles, Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler…Asuka?), and if they did it right, they could elevate them to main event status if they did it properly. But then again, I fear that if they went that tack, the music we’d hear would be John Cena’s or Roman Reigns’s, followed by a collective fart noise from the WWE Universe…