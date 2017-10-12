Shane McMahon’s Most Ridiculous Career Highlights, From A To Z

WWE Network

Shane McMahon did some Shane McMahon stuff last weekend. Since the Smackdown Live Commissioner is out recovering from injuries and we’re all still out here sort of reeling from Hell in a Cell, we wanted to give you a compendium of Shane’s greatest moments.

But since we’re really letting our hair down this week, we’re using the alphabet to guide us. That’s right, With Spandex Universe, an A-Z guide to Shane McMahon’s mostly killer no filler career with the WWE. Enjoy.

A is for A.J. Styles. Shane and AJ opened WrestleMania 33 in Orlando. Shane’s shooting star press didn’t connect, but it looked damn good. Shoutout to the powers that be for putting this match first on the main card.

B is for Backlash. Shane jumped off the damn Titantron on to the damn Big Show and damn near scared everyone half to death.