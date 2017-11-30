Sheamus Revealed He’s Been Dealing With A Neck Injury For Months

#WWE
11.30.17 54 mins ago 2 Comments

Celtic Warrior Workouts/YouTube

On Monday Night Raw this week, commentary mentioned that Sheamus was “on sabbatical in Ireland,” which is why Cesaro had a solo match against Seth Rollins, whose tag team partner Dean Ambrose is also off television, honeymooning with Renee Young.

With other WWE Superstars taking time off for movie reasons, nobody was completely sure what the Celtic Warrior, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows star and Rick and Morty superfan might actually be up to.

It turns out, however, that he really is on sabbatical in Ireland. And as he revealed in a new video on his personal YouTube channel, he’s also working to recover from spinal stenosis in his neck. “Training and all is great,” says Sheamus in the video, “But you need to recover. The most important thing is recovery. For the last six months I’ve been dealing with serious stenosis — neck issues.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSSHEAMUSWWE

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 months ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP