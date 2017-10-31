Steve Austin Compared Neville’s WWE Departure To His Own Walkout

The departure of Neville from WWE programming has been a big topic this month. He was pushed strongly as the main heel in the cruiserweight division all year, had two Cruiserweight Title reigns, dropped the title to Enzo Amore and now he’s gone without any explanation. The belief is that Neville was frustrated that WWE only saw him as as a cruiserweight talent, but Neville has yet to comment on it publicly.
A few weeks ago, we heard from Chris Jericho saying that he thought Neville could be a huge star outside of WWE. Another name that was asked about Neville is WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, who also famously walked out of WWE in 2002.
Austin was asked by Ring Rust Radio about when he walked out of WWE in 2002 when he was told to put over Brock Lesnar on Raw without any build up to the match. They sent these comments.
“Well, my situation when I walked out, I wasn’t on board with the direction creative wanted to go. I was working my ass off and I just was not happy with that decision.”
I still feel like there must be more to it than just not liking creative. I can almost see that from Aries, since he had been a big deal outside of just “cruiserweight” before in his career, and he’s older, but Neville was really hitting a stride.
If it really is just that he somehow sees “cruiserweight” as some sort of demotion, then he’s just wrong. That was his best opportunity to make a star of himself that he’s ever seen.
Where else could he do though? Sure he’s been the focus on the cruiserweight side all year, but they have proven again and again to put little to no focus on the rest of the cruiserweight NOT feuding for the title (also see:womens division.)
He saw them take away the title, thereby making him redundant and not used in the background, just like they always do. Plus, he’s already been champion twice, where else is there to do? He deserves to move up the card and show what we can do.
Neville was the biggest cruiserweight in all senses of the word. His mic, character, and in-ring work were all outstanding over the last year. And being the physically most imposing cruiserweight would set him up for heavyweight title success. The capacity to see King Neville shifted into an underdog striving for the Universal or World Title would’ve been magic. I can understand if he felt that he had hit a ceiling.