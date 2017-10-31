Steve Austin Compared Neville’s WWE Departure To His Own Walkout

Youtube

The departure of Neville from WWE programming has been a big topic this month. He was pushed strongly as the main heel in the cruiserweight division all year, had two Cruiserweight Title reigns, dropped the title to Enzo Amore and now he’s gone without any explanation. The belief is that Neville was frustrated that WWE only saw him as as a cruiserweight talent, but Neville has yet to comment on it publicly.

A few weeks ago, we heard from Chris Jericho saying that he thought Neville could be a huge star outside of WWE. Another name that was asked about Neville is WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, who also famously walked out of WWE in 2002.

Austin was asked by Ring Rust Radio about when he walked out of WWE in 2002 when he was told to put over Brock Lesnar on Raw without any build up to the match. They sent these comments.