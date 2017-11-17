A Comprehensive Ranking Of Every WWE Survivor Series PPV Ever

WWE.com

This Sunday will be the 31st edition of WWE Survivor Series. It was the second WWE pay-per-view event after WrestleMania with the first Survivor Series event taking place on November 26, 1987 in Richfield, Ohio. In the early years of the show, Survivor Series took place either on Thanksgiving night in the United States, which meant a Thursday night in late November or sometimes on Thanksgiving Eve. By the time the 1990s rolled around, it became a Sunday pay-per-view because WWE realized that their fans were used to ordering shows on a Sunday night rather than some other day of the week.

What’s always been unique about Survivor Series is that the cards have been made up of elimination tag matches starting with the first show in 1987 and nearly every year since. I say nearly every year because as you’ll see in this rankings, two of the better shows ever didn’t have a traditional elimination match. These elimination matches started off as 5-on-5 matches, then they became 4-on-4 matches and WWE has gone back to the 5-on-5 format as a regular thing.

Ranking every Survivor Series event isn’t easy, but I feel qualified to do it because I reviewed all of them on my site last year. I’ll let you know the best match and most memorable moment from every show, so if you feel like re-watching something you will know where to look if you don’t have a lot of time.

If I had to rank Survivor Series among WWE’s “big four” I’d put WrestleMania first, SummerSlam second, Royal Rumble and Survivor Series in a distant fourth. It’s just not as appealing as the other three, but there is a nostalgic feeling about it every year, so I’m glad WWE kept it around even though they thought about ditching it in the late 2000s.

Survivor Series is also a show where “legends” like Ludvig Borga and Maven can say they headlined one of WWE’s biggest shows of the year. I wish I was joking. Let’s get to the rankings.