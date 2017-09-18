WWE Once Offered A Contract To Taya Valkyrie, Then Didn’t Sign Her

#WWE
Senior Editor, Sports
09.18.17

YouTube

Taya Valkyrie first came to the attention of most U.S. wrestling fans during the second season of Lucha Underground, perhaps most notably when she and Cage had a bloody brawl that was one of the most intense and sensational intergender matches of all time. While her stock has only risen since then, both in the United States and abroad, the Canadian wrestler has faced some professional struggles as of late.

The former two-time Reina de Reinas champion recently departed AAA after she was finagled out of her title by the promotion. But things probably worked out great for the new champ, Sexy Star. The life of a pro wrestler tends to be pretty weird and usually there’s a lot of struggle and obstacles to overcome before you finally make it.

To wit: Valkyrie recently revealed on Talk is Jericho that she once had a contract offer extended to her by WWE, but after going through the entire hiring process, they opted to pull the offer. That’s not the first time we’ve heard of something like this. Perhaps most notably, fellow Lucha Underground star Willie Mack made a tearful farewell to the independent scene in 2014, but returned almost immediately after reporting for what was intended to be a WWE career.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSGFWGLOBAL FORCE WRESTLINGLUCHA UNDERGROUNDTAYA VALKYRIEWWE

What Unites Us

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 3 days ago 8 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 6 days ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP