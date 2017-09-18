WWE Once Offered A Contract To Taya Valkyrie, Then Didn’t Sign Her

YouTube

Taya Valkyrie first came to the attention of most U.S. wrestling fans during the second season of Lucha Underground, perhaps most notably when she and Cage had a bloody brawl that was one of the most intense and sensational intergender matches of all time. While her stock has only risen since then, both in the United States and abroad, the Canadian wrestler has faced some professional struggles as of late.

The former two-time Reina de Reinas champion recently departed AAA after she was finagled out of her title by the promotion. But things probably worked out great for the new champ, Sexy Star. The life of a pro wrestler tends to be pretty weird and usually there’s a lot of struggle and obstacles to overcome before you finally make it.

To wit: Valkyrie recently revealed on Talk is Jericho that she once had a contract offer extended to her by WWE, but after going through the entire hiring process, they opted to pull the offer. That’s not the first time we’ve heard of something like this. Perhaps most notably, fellow Lucha Underground star Willie Mack made a tearful farewell to the independent scene in 2014, but returned almost immediately after reporting for what was intended to be a WWE career.