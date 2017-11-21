The Miz Offered The Best Explanation For Why The Georgia Dome Was Imploded

11.21.17 30 mins ago

The Georgia Dome in Atlanta was imploded on Monday, as the 25-year-old stadium had been vacated earlier this year for the shiny, new Mercedes-Benz Stadium that was built next door. The spot occupied by the Georgia Dome will, eventually, become a new park and hotel.

With the Falcons deciding to move to fancier digs (and Atlanta using said new stadium to lure in events like the Super Bowl, Final Four, and College Football Playoff title game), the Georgia Dome, and all the memories it housed, were no longer needed. The Georgia Dome was the only stadium in the country to host a Super Bowl, Final Four, and Olympic Games, along with thousands of other concerts and sporting events.

Among the many events hosted by the Georgia Dome was WrestleMania 27. The main event of that WrestleMania was the Miz vs. John Cena for Miz’s WWE Championship, which ended with the Miz retaining via some help from The Rock. As one of WWE’s best at using social media, Miz took advantage of the Georgia Dome’s implosion to take a jab at Cena one more time over his WrestleMania victory in Atlanta.

