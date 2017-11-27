As 2017 starts to wind down, it’s fun to reflect on all the crazy stuff that happened in WWE this year. Like, remember that time when the Undertaker (probably) retired? Or when John Cena popped the question to Nikki Bella? Or how about when Jinder Mahal casually threw racial slurs at Shinsuke Nakamura? (Actually, let’s forget that last one.)

Of course, one of the most absurd segments on WWE TV this year happened back in June, when Monday Night Raw came to the Staples Center in Los Angeles and somehow got LaVar Ball and two of his three kids (including Lakers rookie Lonzo) to make an appearance on MizTV in an effort to hype up the WWE pay-per-view Great Balls Of Fire.

And with most things LaVar Ball-related, it was a car crash, featuring his youngest son LaMelo uttering the n-word on live TV (something WWE later apologized for), Lonzo cracking up in the background of every shot he was in, and LaVar running around with his shirt off. Here, have a walk down memory lane: