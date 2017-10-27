The Undertaker Attended The Premiere Of Ric Flair’s ’30 For 30′ Documentary

10.27.17 1 hour ago

It’s been a newsworthy two months for Ric Flair following his serious health scare in August, but he was able to get through that and now we can all look ahead to the highly anticipated premiere of his ESPN 30 for 30 special. The documentary covering Flair’s life airs on Tuesday, November 7 at 10pmET on ESPN.

We aren’t the only ones excited about the film, though. Plenty of wrestlers are too. Flair is considered by many of his peers to be one of the greatest professional wrestlers ever (if not THE greatest), so it’s not surprise that The Undertaker showed up in Atlanta on Thursday night to attend the screening along with Flair.

This was the second premiere of the film, following one in New York City on Wednesday which was attended by Charlotte Flair. Thurday’s premiere was held in Atlanta, where Flair lives with his fiancee Wendy Barlow. WWE posted a photo of the two wrestling legends together on their Instagram account.

